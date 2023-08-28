IMPHAL: A total of 188 displaced people, including women and children, who recently returned from Myanmar, have been sheltered at a relief camp at Kakching Lamkhai in Kakching district of Manipur.

These 188 people had migrated to Myanmar, when ethnic clashes between the Kuki and Meitei communities in Manipur were at its peak.

The return of these displaced people was facilitated by the Assam Rifles troopers in Manipur.

Amid tight security, the Assam Rifles troopers transported the displaced people (Meiteis) from Moreh in Manipur in three vehicles.

The displaced people have been given shelter at the indoor stadium in Kakching district of Manipur, which has been converted into a relief camp.

Also read: Manipur ‘abduction’ case: School girls ‘not kidnapped’, they presented a ‘fabricated’ story, claims police

It may be mentioned here that over 1200 houses and 400 shops belonging to people of the Meitei community got destroyed in Moreh town of Manipur during the violence in the state.

Moreover, over 500 people, belonging to Meitei community left Moreh and fled into Myanmar fearing for their lives.

Over 400 Meiteis, who took shelter at a Buddhist religious place at Tambu in Myanmar, about 5 km from Moreh, returned to Manipur with the assistance of the Assam Rifles.

Notably, Manipur has been on the boil since May 3 after ethnic clashes broke out between the Kukis and Meiteis.

Over 150 individuals lost their lives and over 60, 000 people were displaced in the violence in Manipur.