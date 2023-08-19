Moreh: Over 400 people, mostly Meiteis, have been repatriated from Myanmar to Moreh in Manipur’s Tengnoupal district since the onset of ethnic clashes between the Kukis and Meiteis on May 3.

The repatriation was carried out by the Assam Rifles, who played a pivotal role in the rescue and rehabilitation of the displaced people, AR said in statement.

The operation was carefully planned and executed, and the refugees were transported from Tamu to Moreh in an Assam Rifles Relief Camp, the statement added.

On Friday, a total of 212 people, including 86 men, 89 women, and 37 children, were safely returned to Moreh. This brings the total number of people repatriated from Myanmar to over 400.

Moreh is the gateway of India to Southeast Asia, and its proximity to the Myanmar border makes it an ideal location for the repatriation of refugees.

The people are currently taking shelter at the 5th Assam Rifles camp in Moreh. They are being provided with food, shelter, and medical care.