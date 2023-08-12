Imphal: Security forces deployed along the Manipur-Myanmar border apprehended four Myanmar nationals along with 200 bags of smuggled betel nuts worth around Rs 2 crores at the international market.

The illegal items were recovered from three Myanmarese vehicles that had trespassed into India without valid documents, official sources said here on Saturday.

Based on reliable intelligence about the movement of contraband items along the Indo-Myanmar border, a team of Assam Rifles was launched to dominate the suspected area.

On thorough search, 200 bags of suspected areca (betel) nuts (supari) worth approximately Rs 1.92 crore (as per international market rate) were found being illegally smuggled in three Myanmarese trucks in General Area Humine Thana-Momo village through the international border towards the Indian side.

Thus, the Assam Rifles claimed to have foiled the cross-border smuggling of areca nuts in the Kamjong district of Manipur on Friday, the sources said here on Saturday.

The confiscated areca nuts along with the four apprehended individuals, namely Lulu, Sithuwin, Yehewang, and Jawmyoo, all Myanmarese nationals who had entered India without valid documents, were handed over to the Forest Department, Kamjong for further legal proceedings, the sources added.