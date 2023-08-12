Guwahati: After the delimitation draft was published in Assam, senior Assam Gana Parishad (AGP) leader and Amguri MLA Prodip Hazarika resigned from the party.

The MLA who represented the 103 Amguri Assembly constituency in Sivasagar district for years submitted the resignation to AGP president Atul Bora a day after the draft was published.

Hazarika resigning from the party expressed dissatisfaction with the draft as it had dissolved the Amguri constituency which he had been representing for several years.

Hazarika in the letter said that Amguri is not just a constituency for him, but the nursery that shaped his political life.

He said that he was deeply disappointed that the AGP had not been able to protect the constituency from being diluted.

He further added that he even faced condemnation from the people of Amguri for the party’s failure in retaining the constituency.

Hazarika has been an important leader of the AGP since its formation in 1985.