Guwahati: BJP ally Asom Gana Parishad (AGP) and opposition parties continued their protests against the delimitation proposals on Saturday.

Terming the draft delimitation proposal an attempt by the BJP to polarise voters on religious lines disregarding the sentiment of the people, opposition parties decided to present the ‘grievances’ of the citizens before the Election Commission.

AGP workers staged a massive protest in the Amguri Assembly constituency in Sivasagar district on Saturday.

The constituency is represented by Pradip Hazarika of the AGP, an ally of the BJP.

“Our Amguri constituency is being merged with another constituency and we are losing our identity. We will not accept it and continue our agitation,” a local AGP leader said.

Opposition AIUDF held protests in Barak Valley districts on Friday. The protestors demanded that the status quo of boundaries and the name of constituencies be maintained.

A delegation of 12 opposition parties, including the Congress, has decided to visit the Sivsagar district on June 30.

“We chose Sivsagar as the different communities, tribes and sub-groups are feeling hurt and betrayed. The BJP has ignored their sentiment and the EC has not taken into consideration the historical perspectives,” said Assam Congress president Bhupen Kumar Borah.

After Sivasagar, the delegation will tour Cachar, Karimganj and Hailakandi districts in Barak Valley districts on July 2 and 3.

The delegation will visit New Delhi on July 7-8 and submit a memorandum on their findings to the ECI.

In the draft delimitation document released on June 20, the EC has proposed to alter the geographical boundaries of most of the constituencies, both assembly and the Lok Sabha, while eliminating some seats and creating a few new ones.