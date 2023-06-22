Guwahati: The Assam state unit of the BJP has welcomed the draft proposal on the fresh delimitation of assembly and parliamentary constituencies of the state.

Addressing the media in Guwahati, Political Secretary to the Assam Chief Minister and MP Pabitra Margherita dubbed the draft proposal released by the Election Commission of India (ECI) as a protective shield for the Assamese community.

He said the draft has championed the aspirations of people across the Barak and Brahmaputra valleys and catered to the political domination quotient of the Bodos, the Karbis and other ethnic pockets of Assam.

The draft has led to an increase in ST reserved seats from the previous 16 to 19 and an increase in SC reserved seats from the previous 8 to 9, besides an increase in seats in Karbi Anglong from the previous 4 to 5 and an increase in BTR from previous 12 to 15 seats, he said.

The delimitation draft also embeds within its proposition an affirmation towards the aspirations of the people of Upper Assam by induction of Ranganadi and Sisiborgaon constituencies in Dhemaji and Lakhimpur respectively ensuring political representation to Ahoms, Chutias and other general un-reserved class denizens and induction of another constituency in Tinsukia district assuring political rights to the indigenous Moran and Motok communities of Assam.

Margherita also drew a comparison to the 2007 draft wherein attempts were made to decrease the number of constituencies in Upper Assam and stated that the 2023 draft keeps the representation of Upper Assam intact in the political history of Assam.

The BJP MP added that the transformation of the Goalpara seat to an ‘SC reserved seat’ has unleased new avenues of hope for the indigenous as people breathe a sigh of relief from the longstanding socio-politico-demographic suppression.

The overall draft has ensured political domination of Indian and indigenous origins over 90 to 100 assembly seats in Assam.

Expressing content over the fact that indigenous community representations, student organizations, tribal organizations and political bodies have heartily welcomed the draft, Margherita said that it is very unfortunate that certain political forces have resorted to opposing the draft.

“History will register such dissent against a pro-people delimitation draft as an act against the soul and spirit of the Assamese interest,” he added.

Commenting on the displeasure expressed by Badruddin Azmal, Margherita asserted it as a victory for the people of Assam against political aggression and demographic conquest.