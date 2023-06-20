GUWAHATI: The election commission of India (ECI) has published the draft delimitation proposal for the Northeast state of Assam.

According to the draft delimitation proposal, there will be no change in the number of assembly or parliamentary constituencies in Assam.

While the number of constituencies in Assam legislative assembly will remain 126, the number of parliamentary seats from the seat will also remain 14.

Out of the total 126 Assam assembly seats, 19 seats will be allocated for scheduled tribes (STs) and nine for scheduled castes (SCs).

Similarly, out of the 14 Lok Sabha constituencies from Assam, two will be reserved for STs and one for SCs.

There will also be an increase in the number of assembly seats by one from the district of West Karbi Anglong.

The number of assembly constituencies from the Bodoland Territorial Region (BTR) has also been increased from 16 to 19.

Notably, the election commission will receive suggestions and objections in regards to the draft delimitation proposal till July 11.

The delimitation process in Assam has been followed as laid down in the relevant laws viz Section 8 A of the RP Act, 1950 read with Section 9 (1) (c) and (d) of the Delimitation Act, 2002 (33 of 2002), Article 82, 170, 330 and 332 of the Constitution of India.

The last delimitation exercise in Assam was carried out in 1976.

