Guwahati: Four Assam police personnel will be receiving the Union Home Minister’s Medal for Excellence in Investigation on Independence Day for their exceptional skills and services rendered during on-duty.

The four awardees are: Barun Purkayastha, Superintendent of Police, Hojai, Mrinmoy Das, Sub-Divisional Police Officer, Kaliabor, Rosy Talukdar, Deputy Superintendent of Police, Hojai and Narayan Saikia, Sub-Inspector, Dima Hasao district.

A total of 151 police personnel across India will be awarded with the prestigious medal. The awardees include 28 women police personnel.

The medal was instituted in 2018 to recognize excellence in investigation by police personnel. The awardees are selected by a committee of senior police officers.

The four Assam police personnel who have been awarded the medal have made significant contributions to the field of investigation. They have solved several high-profile cases and have brought the perpetrators to justice.