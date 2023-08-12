Guwahati: A constable of Assam Police died during a practice session for the upcoming Independence Day celebration at Guwahati’s Khanapara parade ground on Friday.

The deceased police constable has been identified as Kukil Dutta, who was posted in Tezpur under Assam Police Radio Organisation (APRO). Dutta was a resident of Lakhimpur.

According to sources, Dutta fell unwell during the practice session and complained of chest pain. He was rushed to the Guwahati Medical College and Hospital (GMCH), where he was declared brought dead.

Dutta’s mortal remains were taken to his Lakhimpur residence. A large number of people reached his residence to pay last respects to the young police personnel.

Dutta’s death has sent shockwaves through the Assam Police force. He was a young and promising police personnel, and his untimely death is a loss to the force.

The Assam Police has expressed its deepest condolences to the family of the deceased constable.