Imphal: The smuggling of betel nuts (Supari) from Myanmar to Manipur was thwarted as security forces seized a total of 22.38 tons of contraband worth Rs 67.14 lakh in the international market.

Eight alleged smugglers were apprehended, and four heavy vehicles used in the illicit activity were impounded, according to a statement released on Monday.

The successful operation was carried out by the Shangshak Battalion of the 10th Battalion of Assam Rifles, operating under the Inspector General of Assam Rifles (South).

The betel nuts were seized near Phungyar, Shangshak village in the Ukhrul district of Manipur on Monday.

Acting on a tip-off, a team of Assam Rifles troops intercepted four Kundagadi (Shaktiman) vehicles, each loaded with Beetal nuts (Supari), and apprehended eight individuals involved in the smuggling activities.

Along with the detained smugglers and impounded vehicles, the seized Beetal nuts (Supari) were handed over to the Forest Beat Office at Finch Corner in the same district for further legal proceedings, the statement added.