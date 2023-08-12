Imphal: A goods-laden auto rickshaw was gutted when some unknown miscreants set it ablaze near the Manipur Legislative Assembly on Saturday morning, the police said.

The miscreants reportedly forced the driver of the auto-rickshaw to drive from Senapati auto parking in Imphal City to Thangmeiband Sinam Leikai, near the Manipur Legislative Assembly, at gunpoint.

The three-wheeler, which was laden with several household items belonging to a minority community and was bound for Morbung bazaar in Manipur’s Kangpokpi district, was set on fire at around 7:45 am on Saturday.

However, the driver of the auto-rickshaw, who belongs to the Manipuri Muslim community, was unharmed and was released by the miscreants.

He was later handed over to the representatives of the Civil Social Organisations of the Manipuri Muslims.

After receiving the information, the Lamphel police of the Imphal West district rushed to the spot where the vehicle had been set on fire.

The police took stock of the situation and registered a case.