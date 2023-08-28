IMPHAL: The Manipur police has stated that the 17 girls, who were earlier reported to be ‘kidnapped’ by unidentified miscreants, were in fact “not abducted”.

The Manipur police claimed that the school girls had presented a fabricated story before the cops as they had “skipped class” to go out on a picnic.

SP of Bishnupur district in Manipur informed that “there was inconsistency” in the statements of the three girls, who allegedly jumped out of the car in which they were allegedly ‘abducted’.

“Three minor girl students informed that they were kidnapped on the pretext of going for a picnic along with about 17 children (a total of 20 children) by two persons wearing masks from Kabowakching under Bishnupur district (in Manipur) on the way to their school in the same village at around 08:55 am,” SP of Bishnupur district in Manipur K Meghachandra informed.

The SP added: “While traveling in the vehicle (reportedly an Eco van) they became suspicious of the motive of the kidnappers and they jumped out from the vehicle at Kamong Maishnam area.”

“However, there was inconsistency in their statements. So proper verification was done by following due formalities. And it is established that their story was fabricated as they skipped their class,” SP of Bishnupur district in Manipur K Meghachandra said.

