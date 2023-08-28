IMPHAL: A sensational kidnapping case has been reported from the strife-torn Northeast state of Manipur on Monday (August 28).

As many as 17 school students, all girls, were ‘kidnapped’ by unidentified miscreants in Bishnupur district of Manipur.

The girls were allegedly ‘abducted’ by miscreants from the school gate at Kamong in Bishnupur district of Manipur.

According to initial information, the kidnapped school girls aged between 12-14 years.

Fortunately, three other girls managed to escape from the clutches of the ‘kidnappers’ as they jumped out of the car used by the miscreants.

The kidnappers used two Eco vans for ‘kidnapping’ the school girls.

According to Manipur police, demand for ransom is likely to be the main motive behind ‘kidnapping’ of the girls.

The incident took place at Haokhamban high school in Kamong, about 15 km from Imphal – the capital of Manipur.

Meanwhile, efforts have been launched by the police and combined security forces in Manipur to rescue the ‘kidnapped’ girls.

(More details awaited)