Imphal: Vehicular movement along National Highway-37, connecting Imphal in Manipur to Silchar in Assam via Jiribam, was completely disrupted on Wednesday due to landslides at two locations in Noney district, officials said.

Continuous rainfall over the past two days triggered the landslides, leaving several vehicles, including goods-laden trucks heading to Imphal, stranded on both sides of the highway.

The first landslide occurred around 2 am near Longchum, followed by a larger mudslide at Ramkhul village. Trucks and oil tankers carrying essential commodities under security escort remain stranded, along with empty vehicles en route to Jiribam halted near Noney and adjacent areas.

Personnel from ABCI, the road construction agency, have inspected the affected areas. Restoration work is underway using excavators and dumper trucks.

Flooding has also impacted the Khoupum Dam in Khoupum Valley, located approximately 80 km from Imphal. Around 30 hectares of paddy fields in Longsai village have been submerged.

Power supply in several villages has been affected due to uprooted electric poles. The Leimatak River is reported to be flowing above the danger mark.