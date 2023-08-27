Imphal: A joint operation by the Assam Rifles and Indian Army has resulted in the recovery of a cache of weapons in a village in Manipur‘s Churachandpur district.

The operation was carried out on August 27, 2023, after the security forces received specific intelligence about the presence of the weapons.

The cache was found in Village Gelmol, which is located in the epicentre of the ongoing ethnic violence between the Kukis and Meiteis.

Also Read: Assam: Police officer booked for torturing household help

The weapons recovered include one M4 Assault Rifle (without magazine), one 9mm Pistol (with Magazine), one Sten machine gun, one 9mm country-made Pistol (with magazine), one 0.22 mm country-made Pistol (with magazine), locally improvised mortars, ammunition, and warlike stores.

Also Read: Assam: IFS officer Sonali Ghosh named first woman field director of Kaziranga National Park

This is the first time that such sophisticated weapons and explosives have been recovered from the Churachandpur district since the ethnic violence erupted on May 3, 2023. The violence has claimed the lives of over 150 people.

The recovered items have been handed over to the Churachandpur Police Station.