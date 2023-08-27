Imphal: Efforts are being made by the Manipur police, assisted by central security forces, in the campaign to biometrically capture all alleged illegal Myanmar immigrants in the border areas of the state.

For the second day on Sunday, the state police carried out the biometric data capture of Myanmar nationals who had illegally entered the state. A biometric is a measurable biological (anatomical and physiological) and behavioural characteristic that can be used for automated recognition.

The state government has to submit the biometric data to the Ministry of Home Affairs, Government of India by September.

Also Read: Manipur: Tai History Researchers Group seeks PM Modi’s intervention to protect Meiteis

A team of Manipur police, in conjunction with the central forces, launched the campaign at two foreigner detention centres at the villages of Changjang and H Hangjan near Moreh, India’s gateway to Southeast Asian countries.

Officially, there are around 2,500 illegal Myanmar nationals taking refuge at different detention centres at Moreh in Tengnoupal, Chandel, Churachandpur and Imphal East districts.

Also Read: Assam: Ferry services between Majuli & Nimati suspended indefinitely

The campaign started on July 29 with the assistance of a team from the National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB) at the Foreigners’ Detention Centre, Sajiwa, in Imphal East district.

Earlier, Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh had accused the immigrants from Myanmar of deforestation, poppy cultivation, and drug trafficking. Since then, the government has asked the districts to identify illegal immigrants in their respective areas.