GUWAHATI: Ferry services between Majuli and Nimati in Jorhat district of Assam have been suspended indefinitely.

The Assam inland water transport (IWT) department announced suspension of ferry services between Majuli and Nimati in Jorhat district following rise in water levels of Brahmaputra River.

The water levels of Brahmaputra River in Jorhat district of Assam has risen following heavy and incessant rains over the past one week.

It may be mentioned here that ferry services is the primary mode of communication for people between Majuli and Nimati in Jorhat district of Assam.

Every year, during the monsoon season, ferry services between Majuli and Nimati in Jorhat district of Assam gets suspended for prolonged periods due to high water levels of Brahmaputra River.

Floods in Assam this year have already claimed several lives and affected thousands of people across different districts in the state.