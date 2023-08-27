IMPHAL: Three Myanmar nationals were apprehended by Assam Rifles troopers in Manipur along with 399 bags of Burmese supari (areca nuts) worth Rs 4.84 crore in the international markets.

Three trucks, used in the smuggling of the Burmese supari consignment, were also impounded, a defense statement stated.

“209 bags of Areca Nuts (Supari) worth approximately Rs 2.50 crore (as per international market rate) were found being illegally smuggled in 3 Myanmarese trucks in General Area Sangka Lok Nala track (Near Border Pillar-99) through the international border towards Indian side,” the statement stated.

The 209 bags containing the supari consignment valued at Rs 2.50 crore along with the three Myanmarese vehicles were handed over to Manipur forest department in Kamjong for further legal proceedings, it added.

“190 more bags of supari, worth approximately Rs 2.34 crore (as per international market rate), were found being illegally smuggled in three Myanmarese trucks in General Area Sangka Lok Nala track (Near BP-98) through international border towards Indian side,” the defense statement read.

The 190 bags of Areca Nuts valued at Rs 2.34 crore along with 3 apprehended individuals named Wynwyn, Thuntun & Aungshun were handed over to Forest Department, Kamjong for further legal proceedings, the statement added.