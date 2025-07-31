Guwahati: The Assam Cabinet on Thursday approved the transfer of the investigation into the death of 26-year-old Public Works Department (PWD) Assistant Engineer Joshita Das to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), following sustained public and political pressure.

Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma announced the decision during a press conference after the Cabinet meeting, stating that the formal process of transferring the case would take 20 to 25 days, as it requires approval from the Union Home Ministry.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

He added that the state’s Chief Secretary had spoken to CBI Director Praveen Sood, who had given an unofficial nod to take over the investigation.

Das was found dead at her rented residence in Barpara, Bongaigaon, on July 22. A handwritten note recovered from the scene alleged workplace pressure and named SDO Aminul Islam and Executive Engineer Dinesh Medhi for allegedly forcing her to approve inflated or incomplete bills related to a stadium construction project without proper documentation or architectural drawings.

So far, three people have been arrested in connection with the case, including the two officials named in the note. The identity of the third accused has not been disclosed. Earlier, a seven-member investigation team was formed by the state government, and videographic documentation was conducted at the project site and related areas.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

The case has drawn strong reactions from opposition parties. Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi called for a CBI probe and raised concerns over workplace conditions for women in government departments.

Leader of Opposition Debabrata Saikia submitted a memorandum to the Governor, demanding charges under abetment to suicide, criminal breach of trust, and relevant provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, 2023, and the Prevention of Corruption Act, 1988. He also sought a wider inquiry into similar stadium projects across 40 locations in Assam under the NABARD-NIDA scheme.

On July 27, the Assam Pradesh Congress Committee staged a protest in Guwahati’s Ganeshguri area demanding a fair and transparent investigation. Civil society organisations, including the Democratic Youth Federation of India (DYFI), also voiced concern over corruption within the PWD and called for safeguards for women employees.