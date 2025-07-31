Guwahati: As Japanese Encephalitis (JE) cases continue to surge across Assam, claiming 26 lives and infecting over 300 people, the state government has intensified efforts to control the outbreak.

Measures include enhanced fogging operations, public awareness campaigns, and preventive health initiatives.

According to the National Health Mission (NHM), 33 out of Assam’s 35 districts have reported confirmed cases of JE this year, with Nalbari, Barpeta, Golaghat, Darrang, Nagaon, and Kamrup being the most affected.

Hailakandi and Dima Hasao are the only districts yet to report any cases. The highest number of hospital admissions has been recorded at Guwahati Medical College and Hospital (GMCH), with 44 cases and 10 deaths since April.

A senior health officer in Guwahati commented, “This is a serious health issue, and we are taking it very seriously to ensure public health and safety.”

In response to the rising number of cases, health officials have launched extensive Malathion-based fogging operations in high-risk rural and semi-urban areas, particularly near paddy fields and pig shelters—known hotspots for JE-carrying Culex mosquitoes.

However, ongoing monsoon rains have complicated these efforts. “After every rain, we need to fog again as the rain washes away the insecticide. We’re grateful for the public’s cooperation in maintaining clean surroundings,” said a health worker on the ground.

To further reduce the spread, ASHA workers and field staff are distributing insecticide-treated mosquito nets and conducting house-to-house visits.

They are also holding community meetings to educate people on JE symptoms, such as high fever, vomiting, seizures, and loss of consciousness. “It is our earnest request to the public to use mosquito nets, as it is one of the best ways to protect themselves from mosquito bites. Also, drink only clean, boiled water, and seek medical attention immediately if you develop a fever,” urged a health worker.

In affected areas like Jamugurihat (Sonitpur) and Lakhimpur, rapid response teams are disinfecting homes following JE-related deaths.

They are also fogging residential lanes and advising villagers to keep pigs away from living areas, clear clogged drains, and cover water tanks to reduce mosquito breeding.

Public health experts emphasize that children under 10 and adults over 60 are at the highest risk for severe JE complications. Most of the fatalities this year have been within these age groups.

In the coming weeks, the Assam government plans to launch a vaccination drive in high-incidence zones, in collaboration with the Ministry of Health under the National Vector Borne Disease Control Programme (NVBDCP).

Additionally, fever surveillance camps and diagnostic support are being extended to district hospitals and medical colleges.

The state government has called on the public to treat the outbreak as a community emergency, with full participation from individuals, local bodies, and panchayats.

As the monsoon continues and mosquito populations rise, health officials emphasize that fogging alone won’t suffice.

They urge communities to take preventive measures, report symptoms early, and actively participate in mosquito control efforts to curb the outbreak.