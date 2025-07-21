Applications are invited for recruitment of 882 vacant positions or career in NHM Assam.

National Health Mission (NHM) Assam is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the posts or career of Community Health Officer (CHO) on contractual basis.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

Name of post : Community Health Officer (CHO)

No. of posts : 882

Eligibility Criteria :

1. The candidate must have passed B.Sc (Nursing) or Post Basic B.Sc (Nursing) with Integrated Certificate Course in Community Health/ B.Sc. (Community Health) Registered by Director of Medical Education, Assam are eligible to apply for the post.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

2. B.Sc.(Nursing) / Post Basic B. Sc Nursing passed from a Nursing institution/ University recognized by Indian Nursing Council / Assam Nurses Midwives’ & Health Visitors’ Council.

3. Candidates must be Registered Nurse Registered Midwife (RNRM) from Assam Nurses Midwives’ & Health Visitors’ Council/ DME Assam.

4. Candidates shall submit a Certificate from the Principal of their respective Nursing College (where from candidate has passed) for confirmation of the Integrated Certificate Course in Community Health as per given format (Please refer Appendix I)

Salary : Rs. 27,500/- per month and monthly performance based incentive up to Rs. 15,000 per month

Age Limit: Up to 40 years as on 01/01/2025 (Relaxation in maximum age : SC/ST candidates – 5 years, OBC/MOBC candidates – 3 years, PWD candidates – 10 years)

How to apply :

Candidates have to apply online in the NHM, Assam website: https://nhm.assam.gov.in. The Online application form shall be available up till 05.08.2025 till 11:59 PM.

Application Fee: Applicants need not pay any application fee.

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here