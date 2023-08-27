Guwahati: A criminal case has been registered against a woman police officer in Assam’s Nazira for allegedly torturing her household help.

The police officer, Subhalakshmi Dutta, is a sub-divisional police officer (SDPO) in Nazira.

The victim has alleged that Dutta poured hot water onto her body and confined her to a bathroom.

Also Read: Assam: Ferry services between Majuli & Nimati suspended indefinitely

She has also alleged that Dutta verbally abused her and threatened to kill her.

Following the orders, the Assam Police Headquarters has ordered an enquiry into the allegations.

A case has been registered under Section 324 (voluntarily causing hurt by dangerous weapons or means) of the Indian Penal Code.

Also Read: Assam: Guwahati loses out on Indian Smart City Award

The police have also registered a case under the Prevention of Atrocities Act, 1989.

The police are now investigating the matter.