The police in Sivasagar district of Assam have seized a large quantity of equipment belonging to the Oil and Natural Gas Corporation (ONGC) that was stolen from the oil company.

The equipment were stolen by thieves from the Nazira-based office of the ONGC in Sivasagar district of Assam.

The seized items include a significant number of drilling pipes and a hydraulic packer machine.

A team of Sivasagar police in Assam, led by Nazira sub-divisional police officer (SDPO), raided a dump after receiving information and seized the stolen items.

The dump from where the stolen ONGC equipment were seized belongs to a person named Hamidur Rahman.

Also read: Only individuals raised objections to Meghalaya-Assam border pact, says CM Sangma

The Nazira-based office of the ONGC had earlier reported the matter of theft of its equipment to the police.

“Based on an information from ONGC Nazira, regarding theft of drilling pipes and a hydraulic packer machine, SDPO Nazira along with OC Simaluguri and IC Lakwa raided a dump of one Hamidur Rahman and recovered all the stolen items,” Sivasagar police informed.