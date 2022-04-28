Shillong: Some individual politicians and not parties in the ruling coalition have demanded revisiting of the pact signed between the state and Assam to resolve the border dispute, Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma has said.

Sangma said that Meghalaya government is ready to explain all the aspects of the agreement to those who are raising objections to it.

“The parties have not given me anything in writing or discussed any matter that they don’t agree with the MoU,” he said.

Assam and Meghalaya had on March 29 signed an MoU to end their border dispute in six of the 12 contested locations along the 884.9-km border between the two North-eastern neighbours.

Some political leaders of the state have expressed opposition to the agreement.

“I have been in touch with the leadership of all coalition partners…. We are all part of the decision. Certain individuals in the regional parties are raising concerns and we are ready to explain all aspects (to them),” Sangma said.

Sangma said that the MoU was signed in presence of two ministers from the United Democratic Party (UDP), one minister from the People’s Democratic Front (PDF) and one from the Hill State People’s Democratic Party (HSPDP).

“They (the parties) have all been part of the regional committees (set up to find a solution to the border problem). Therefore, they have obviously discussed the issue at their party level,” he said.