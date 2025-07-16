Guwahati: A school teacher and two other individuals have been arrested for allegedly sexually assaulting a minor girl in Sikkim’s Gyalshing district, police said on Wednesday.

The victim, a Class 7 student, accused the teacher and the two others of sexually abusing her.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

Following the complaint, the headmistress of the school lodged an official report with the Gyalshing police on July 14.

Acting on the complaint, police apprehended all three accused and registered a case against them under the relevant provisions of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

Further investigation into the matter is currently underway.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!