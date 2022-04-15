Principal of the ADP college in Nagaon – Dr Surajit Bhagawati has been arrested by Assam police for allegedly sexually harassing two female teachers of the college.

Principal of ADP college in Nagaon – Dr Surajit Bhagawati was arrested by the Assam police from the residence of his sister, where he was taking shelter.

Reportedly, at least two female teachers of the ADP college in Nagaon of Assam had filed separate police cases against the principal alleging humiliation and sexual harassment.

On the other hand, Dr Bhagawati has also filed a case against one of the two female teachers alleging that she ‘blackmailed’ him for not allowing to sit in an interview for the post of lecturer in the college’s botany department.

Meanwhile, following the development, Dr Surajit Bhagawati, Principal of ADP college in Assam’s Nagaon has been placed under suspension with immediate effect.

An order of suspension of Dr Surajit Bhagawati was issued by Assam director of higher education – DK Mili.