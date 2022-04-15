The Northeast region of India is serving as a transit route for trafficking of exotic animals to several countries of North and Southeast Asia.

This was informed by an official of the Assam forest department while speaking to news agency PTI.

“…traffickers have now shifted their attention to other rare animals, including gecko, pangolin and more recently kangaroo and chimpanzees with North East India serving as a transit route for the trafficking of the animals,” the official said.

The official added that wildlife trafficking is of major concern in the Northeast as endangered and rare animals are targeted by poachers.

Notably, at least five chimpanzees were rescued by the police from Dilai area at Bokajan sub-division in Karbi Anglong district of Assam on Tuesday.

The police rescued the five chimpanzees that were undocumented and were allegedly smuggled from Myanmar after frisking a vehicle.

Following the rescue of chimpanzees, the Assam forest department has stepped up vigilance to prevent trafficking of rare animals.

The chimpanzees were handed them over to officials of the forest department of Manja range on Wednesday.

During interrogation, the two suspected traffickers said they hail from Thoubal district of Manipur.