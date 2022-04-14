A two-member team of Intelligence Bureau (IB) is at the Duliajan-based office of Oil India Limited in Dibrugarh district of Assam.

The IB team is conducting an investigation into the recent incident of hacking of the server of Oil India Limited’s Duliajan office in Assam.

According to reports, the IB probe team has questioned officials of the geology and reservoir (GR) department of Oil India Limited.

The IB team has also reportedly taken into possession photographic evidences that are related to the case.

On the other hand, the union ministry of information technology has also dispatched a team of experts to Duliajan in Assam to look into the case.

The experts’ team of the union ministry of information technology is expected to arrive at Duliajan in Assam late on Thursday.

A group of international hackers are believed to be behind the cyberattack on the server of Duliajan-based office of Oil India Limited in Assam.

The hackers before hacking into the servers of Duliajan-based office of Oil India Limited in Assam, had demanded a ransom of 75 lakh US dollars.

The hackers had managed to send a ransom demand to one of the computers at the Duliajan-based office of Oil India Limited in Assam, before hacking its servers.

This was stated in the FIR that the Oil India Limited has lodged at the Duliajan police station in Dibrugarh district of Assam in connection with the case.

“…we received an email… a cyberattack of Ransomware has been occurred on OIL’s one of the work station of G&R department,” the FIR by Oil India Limited read.

The Oil India Limited’s FIR added: “Further, it also came to their notice that, cyber attacker has demanded 7500000 USD as a ransom through a note from the infected PC.”

The FIR lodged by Oil India Limited’s Sachin Kumar, manager-security, stated that “due to this cyberattack ransomware, OIL and Govt enchequer has incurred huge financial loss as business through IT has been seriously affected”.