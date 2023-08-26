Guwahati: An Indian Forest Service (IFS) officer, Sonali Ghosh is set to become the first woman to serve as the field director of the Kaziranga National Park in Assam.

The Assam Government has already announced the appointment of Sonali Ghosh as the upcoming field director of the prestigious Kaziranga National Park.

The order was issued on August 25 by the government.

IFS officer Ghosh is currently posed as the Chief Conservator of Forests for Research, Education, and Working Plan.

She is scheduled to assume her new role on September 1, succeeding the current director, Jatindra Sarma, who is set to retire on August 31.

While women have been serving the National Park for nearly a century, Ghosh will be the first one to lead the park’s operations.

It may be mentioned that Kaziranga National Park is home to the largest population of greater one-horned rhinos and is a UNESCO World Heritage site.