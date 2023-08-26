GUWAHATI: A total of 1,76,44,009 votes has been recorded in the electronic photo electoral roll published by the Assam State Election Commission (ASEC) for the upcoming panchayat elections in the state.

Of them, 89 lakh are male voters and 87 lakh are female voters of 40 districts/subdistricts.

There are 420 Zila Parishad Constituencies, 185 Anchalik Panchayats, 2195 Gram Panchayats, 21936 wards and 23684 polling stations across the state.

The electronic photo electoral roll has been published for the first time in the state replacing existing printed electoral rolls.

“An Online Electoral Roll Management System (OERMS) has been developed by the National Informatics Centre (NIC) for the preparation of the electoral roll. OERMS is a web-based application software, was customized to meet the nuances of panchayat electoral roll,” an official statement of ASEC stated here.

“The digital electoral roll enhances transparency, accessibility and purity. This has been done for the first time for panchayat elections in the state,” the ASEC said.

“For error-free and smooth preparation of draft photo electoral roll, the ASEC conducted district and sub-divisional level training of the officials through video conferencing and direct training by the District Informatics Centres of NIC. A dedicated team of IT professionals, legal and logistic support members worked for the past few months to ensure that the electoral roll preparation process is carried out smoothly,” the ASEC also said.

The ASEc has published the electoral roll for the upcoming election on Friday for 40 districts and sub-districts excluding Sixth Schedule and municipal areas.

“Electors can check their names on the draft photo electoral roll either through their EPIC number allotted by the Election Commission of India (ECI),” it said.

“Claims and objections to the entries can be filed from August 28 to September 12,” it further said.

“The panchayat electoral rolls are prepared by taking the relevant portion of the concerned Legislative Assembly electoral rolls, as prescribed in the Assam Panchayat (Constitution) Rules, 1995. The date of eligibility has been fixed on January 1, 2023,” it added.