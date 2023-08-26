GUWAHATI: Assam BJP legislator from Khumtai assembly constituency Mrinal Saikia has said that he will step down as an MLA.

But why?

Assam BJP MLA Mrinal Saikia said that he will step down as a legislator of the state’s assembly next year only if the Congress party manages to win nine (9) seats in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

This was stated by the Assam BJP MLA in a letter that he circulated to the media houses in the state.

It may be mentioned here that Assam Congress chief Bhupen Borah, recently, claimed that the grand-old party is poised to win exactly nine Lok Sabha seats from the state in the 2024 general elections.

Assam BJP MLA Mrinal Saikia, in response to the state Congress chief’s claim, said that if the grand-old party wins nine seats from the state, he will step down as a legislator on the election results day.