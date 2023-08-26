SILCHAR: Former editor of a Bengali daily from Barak Valley region in Assam was arrested for allegedly making ‘derogatory’ remarks against Mahatma Gandhi.

The arrested veteran journalist has been identified as Atin Das, who was later released on bail.

Das was arrested by the police from his residence at Silchar town in Cachar district of Assam.

He was arrested based on an FIR filed by Congress leader Samsuddin Barkashkar at the Hailakandi Sadar police station in Assam.

Atin Das had allegedly made derogatory remarks against Mahatma Gandhi while speaking at an event organised to mark ‘Vibhajan Vibhishika Divas’ (Partition Horror Remembrance Day) on August 14.

The veteran journalist, while speaking at the event, had allegedly questioned the contributions of Mahatma Gandhi in India’s Independence.