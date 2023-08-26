GUWAHATI: Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has asked state’s director general of police (DGP) GP Singh to study the Gauhati high court’s order on Dhemaji bomb blast case.

This was informed by Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Friday (August 25) while briefing the media in Guwahati.

The Assam chief minister said that the state authorities will take a decision on appealing against the Gauhati high court order in the Dhemaji bomb blast case only after a thorough study of the verdict.

“I have asked the DGP to study the verdict of the Gauhati HC, and if we get legal advice, we will appeal against it to the Supreme Court,” Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said.

On Thursday (August 24), the Gauhati high court acquitted all six accused in the 2004 Dhemaji bomb blast case that killed at least 18 people, mostly school children.

A lower court in Assam, earlier, had found six people – Dipanjali Burhagohain, Muhi Handique, Jatin Dubori, Leela Gogoi, Prashanta Bhuyan and Hemen Gogoi – guilty in the case.

While, Dipanjali Burhagohain, Muhi Handique, Jatin Dubori and Leela Gogoi were sent to life imprisonment, Prashanta Bhuyan and Hemen Gogoi were sent to four-year jail term.

On August 15, 2004, during Independence Day celebrations, ULFA had allegedly carried out a bomb blast at the Dhemaji college playground in Assam killing 18 people.

Most of the victims were schoolchildren aged between 12 and 14 and their mothers.

According to Assam police, the bomb was planted near the college gate and triggered by a remote-controlled device.

The bomb exploded when the students and teachers of various schools were passing through the gate.