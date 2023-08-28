The Hague (The Netherlands): The Manipuri diaspora under the aegis of the Global Manipur Federation Central Europe Chapter staged a peace march in The Hague on August 26, calling for solidarity and early restoration of peace in the violence-hit state.

The march was attended by several Meitei women attired in their traditional mourning dresses, who spoke about the need for peace in Manipur.

Also Read: Woman from Assam assaulted by drunken youth in Delhi hotel

The participants also held placards with messages such as “Plant the seed of peace, not poppy” and “Stand strong, uphold indigenous rights.”

The peace march began with a two-minute silence in honour of the victims of the communal violence in Manipur.

Also Read: Assam: Brahmaputra crosses danger level in Dibrugarh

A prayer and speeches by community leaders followed it. The march concluded with a symbolic walk from the Peace Palace to Lange Vijverberg, a nearby park.