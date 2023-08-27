New Delhi: A woman from Assam was reportedly assaulted by a drunken youth at a hotel in New Delhi on Saturday night.

The victim, who was staying at the Karan Palace Guest House in New Friends Colony, was preparing to sleep when she heard someone knocking on her door aggressively.

The man, who was identified as Navin Kumar Singh, demanded that she open the door immediately.

When she refused, he allegedly broke the door down and entered her room.

He then started abusing and assaulting her physically.

The victim managed to escape from the man and informed his father, who was the owner of the hotel.

The hotel owner then called the police, who arrived at the scene and took the woman for medical examination.

The police have registered a case against Singh and are investigating the matter.

The victim, who has not been named, told reporters that she was “shocked and scared” by the incident.

She said that she had never met Singh before and did not know why he attacked her.

She urged the police to take strict action against Singh and to ensure that such incidents do not happen again.