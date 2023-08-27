Guwahati: The Brahmaputra river crossed the danger level in Dibrugarh, Assam for the first time this year on Sunday.

The river was flowing at 105.72 meters at 9 PM, against the danger level of 105.70 meters.

The sudden rise in the water level was caused by incessant rains in Arunachal Pradesh and upper stream areas.

The water level is expected to rise further, but the forecast level is within control and all embankments are stable.

The streets of Dibrugarh were flooded after one hour of rain, and most of the low-lying areas of the town were waterlogged.

Authorities have urged people living in low-lying areas to vacate their homes for their safety.

The highest flood level of the Brahmaputra river in Dibrugarh was recorded at 106.48 meters on September 3, 1998.