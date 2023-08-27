Guwahati: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will launch the eighth edition of Rozgar Mela and deliver his address virtually across 45 locations in the country on Monday (August 28).

The Rozgar Mela has been launched by the government under the “mission recruitment” scheme across the country, where appointment letters are distributed to lakhs of youth every month.

In Guwahati, former Assam Chief Minister and Union Minister Sarbananda Sonowal will chair the event at the Border Security Force (BSF) Frontier Headquarters at Patgaon.

On the other hand, Union Minister of State for Petroleum and Natural Gas, Labour and Employment Rameshwar Teli, will chair the event at the BSF Frontier Headquarters in Silchar, Cachar district.

Around 287 appointment letters will be distributed in Guwahati, while 150 will be distributed in Silchar.

Through this Rozgar Mela, the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) is recruiting personnel for various Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs) such as the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), BSF, Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB), Assam Rifles, Central Industrial Security Force (CISF), Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP), Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB), and Delhi Police.

The new recruits, selected from across the country, will be joining various positions such as Constable (General Duty), Sub-Inspector (GD), and Non-GD Cadre Posts in various organizations under the MHA.