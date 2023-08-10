NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi, during his over two-hour long speech in the parliament on the no-confidence motion forwarded by the opposition, spoke for around 11 minutes on the Manipur issue.

During his short address on the Manipur issue, PM Modi said that the entire nation stands with the people of Manipur during its hour of crisis.

PM Modi also assured the people of Manipur that peace and normalcy will be restored in the Northeast state soon.

“I want to assure that peace will be restored in Manipur soon,” Prime Minister Narendra Modi said.

He added: “I want to tell the people of Manipur that the country is with you.”

The Prime Minister also accused the Congress for the ongoing crisis in Manipur.

He said: “Whose government was there in Manipur when everything used to happen according to the wishes of insurgent organisations? Whose government was there in Manipur when the decision to not allow the national anthem in schools was taken? Their (opposition) pain is selective. They cannot think beyond politics.”