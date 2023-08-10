AIZAWL: Ruling Mizo National Front (MNF) in Mizoram, an ally of the BJP and partner in the national democratic alliance (NDA), will back the no-confidence motion against Modi government brought by the opposition parties under INDIA bloc.

This was informed by MNF leader and Lok Sabha MP from Mizoram C Lalrosanga on Thursday (August 10).

Lok Sabha MP from Mizoram C Lalrosanga, while briefing the media, said that he will back the opposition’s no-trust motion against the Modi government as the central government ‘failed’ to handle the crisis in Manipur.

“I will back the opposition’s no-confidence motion,” said Lok Sabha MP from Mizoram C Lalrosanga.

He said: “I want to show our distress and opposition to the complete failure of the governments, especially the Manipur government, in handling the situation.”

Earlier, Mizoram CM and MNF chief Zoramthanga had said that his party is “not afraid” of the BJP or the alliance that it leads – the NDA.

He had said that the MNF does not subscribe many of the policies of the BJP-led NDA, while terming them as ‘unacceptable’.

“We (MNF) are a part of the BJP-led NDA, but I want to make it clear that we are not afraid of the NDA nor do we subscribe all of the policies of the alliance,” Mizoram CM Zoramthanga had said.

He added: “The MNF is in alliance with the BJP for bringing development in Mizoram. But we are not the yes man of the BJP.”