AIZAWL: Zoramthanga – the Mizoram chief minister and president of the ruling Mizo national Front (MNF), which is an ally of the BJP – slammed the saffron party-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) on Monday (July 24).

Mizoram chief minister Zoramthanga said that the MNF is “not afraid” of the BJP or the alliance that it leads – the NDA.

He also said that the MNF does not subscribe many of the policies of the BJP-led NDA, while terming them as ‘unacceptable’.

The Mizoram chief minister made this strong worded statement while addressing MNF workers at the party’s office in Aizawl.

“We (MNF) are a part of the BJP-led NDA, but I want to make it clear that we are not afraid of the NDA nor do we subscribe all of the policies of the alliance,” said Mizoram CM Zoramthanga.

He added: “The MNF is in alliance with the BJP for bringing development in Mizoram. But we are not the yes man of the BJP.”

The Mizoram chief minister further said that the MNF raises objection to policies introduced by the BJP-led NDA that seem to be detrimental for the people of the state.

He said that the MNF, despite being an alliance partner in the BJP-led NDA, has strongly objected to the proposed implementation of the uniform civil code (UCC).