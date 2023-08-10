IMPHAL: Representatives of as many as ten (10) political parties (opposition), Meira Paibis (women vigilante groups), and civil society organisations (CSOs) took out a massive torch rally in Imphal, demanding restoration of peace and normalcy in Manipur.

The protestors pressed the Manipur government for convening a special session of the state legislative assembly to take a resolution to protect the state’s territorial integrity and send it to the Parliament while it is still in session.

On Wednesday (August 09) night, hundreds of women took out torch rallies across the Imphal valley demanding to special session of the Manipur assembly before the monsoon session of Parliament culminates.

The rallies organized by different women vigilante groups were held at Singjamei, Keisampat, Keisamthong and Kwakeithel in Imphal West district, and Wangkhei and Kongba in Imphal East district of Manipur.

Holding torches, one of the women stated that in the state’s assembly session, the Manipur government should pass a resolution to protect the state’s territorial integrity, which should be sent to Parliament while it is still in session.

They also raised slogans for the implementation of NRC to identify ‘illegal’ immigrants in Manipur and deport them.

Apart from it, the womenfolk also chanted slogans against the demand for a separate administration by Kuki groups in Manipur.

Former Manipur chief minister and state’s opposition leader in the state assembly Okram Ibobi Singh has also called the convening of a special session of the Manipur legislative assembly to adopt a resolution to end the ongoing violence in the Northeast state.

O Ibobi Singh said that 10 like-minded political parties in Manipur – the AAP, AIFB, AITC, CPI, CPI-M, Congress, JD-U, NCP, RSP and SS (UBT) – have been urging the governor to convene a special session of the state assembly in view of the prevailing situation in the state.

The Coordinating Committee on Manipur Integrity (COCOMI), an umbrella body of several Imphal-based civil society organizations (CSOs), on August 06 had called for “boycott of the state government” for its failure to convene an emergency session of the state assembly.

Notably, the Manipur cabinet last week recommended Manipur governor Anusuiya Uikey to convene a session of the state’s assembly on August 21.