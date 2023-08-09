NEW DELHI: Senior Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, on Wednesday (August 09), launched a scathing attack on the BJP-led NDA government at the Centre over the Manipur issue.

This is Rahul Gandhi’s first speech after he was reinstated as Lok Sabha MP after the Supreme Court stayed his conviction in the “Modi surname” case.

In his speech on Manipur issue, Rahul Gandhi said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi does not consider the Northeast state as a part of India.

“The BJP government’s divisive politics murdered India in Manipur. That is why the prime minister cannot go to Manipur” Rahul Gandhi said.

Furthermore, Rahul accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi of being “anti-national” and “murdering India in Manipur”.

“Some days back I visited Manipur. Our prime minister did not go. He still has not gone. Because for him Manipur is not a part of India. You have divided Manipur into two halves. You have destroyed Manipur,” he said.

“By killing the people of Manipur you have murdered India,” he said.

“You are not the protectors of Bharat Mata, you are the murderers of Bharat Mata,” he said.