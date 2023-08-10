IMPHAL: As many as 40 MLAs from, mostly belonging to the Meitei community in Manipur, have submitted a memorandum to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, urging his intervention to restore peace and normalcy in the violence-hit Northeast state.

The 40 Manipur MLAs in their memorandum have forwarded six (6) demands that also include not creating a separate administration for the tribals.

The memorandum also seeks complete withdrawal of the Assam Rifles troopers from Manipur.

“…the Assam Rifles (9, 22 and 37) need to be transferred from their present location of deployment while trustworthy central forces along with state security can replace them to sanitise and neutralise the whole area of any and all threats to pea, security and stability,” the memorandum said.

The memorandum by the 40 Manipur MLAs to the Prime Minister also calls for “complete disarmament to foster an environment of peace and security”.

Also read: Manipur: Meitei woman files police complaint alleging gang-rape by Kuki miscreants on May 3

Furthermore, the 40 Manipur MLAs also demanded that no separate administration be carved out of the state for the tribals.

“A separate administration as demanded by the ITLF/Kukis is absolutely unacceptable under any circumstances,” the memorandum said.

It also calls for withdrawal of suspension of operations (SoO) agreement “with all those who have violated the ground rules at the earliest”.

The 40 Manipur MLAs also claimed that “there has been large scale foreign infiltration with arms and ammunition into the state”.

Among other demands made by the 40 Manipur MLAs are: implementation of NRC, strengthening of autonomous district councils (ADCs) and initiation of peace talks.