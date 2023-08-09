IMPHAL: The Indian Army seems to have responded to the registration of a case against the Assam Rifles by the Manipur police in the strife-torn state.

The Indian Army has said that “fabricated attempts are being made to malign image” of the Assam Rifles in Manipur.

Notably, Assam Rifles is the oldest paramilitary force in the country that works under the operational command of the Indian Army.

“Some inimical elements have made desperate, repeated and failed attempts to question the role, intent and integrity of the central security forces, especially Assam Rifles,” the Spear Corps of the Indian Army stated in a statement.

It said that the Assam Rifles has been “working relentlessly towards saving lives and restoration of peace in Manipur from May 3 onwards”.

This response from the Indian Army came after a suo-moto case was register by the Manipur police against the Assam Rifles for allegedly ‘obstructing’ police operation against militancy.

According to the FIR filed by Devdas Singh – officer in-charge (OC) of Phougakchao Ikhai police station in Manipur –personnel of the 9th battalion of Assam Rifles had “stopped and blocked” a team of the state’s police force from conducting counter-insurgency operation.

The FIR relates to the incident, where Assam Rifles troopers had allegedly stopped personnel of the Manipur police from entering a village near Kwakta in Bishnupur district of the state.

The Manipur police claimed that a team of the force was “conducting search operation to trace out the accused Kuki militants that might have been taking shelter at Kwakta ward no 8”.

“On reaching the Kutub Wali Masjid located at Kwakta Ward No 8 along Pholjang road the state police teams including CDO/BPR was stopped and blocked their way by the personnel of 9th AR by keeping and parking their Casper vehicle in the middle of the Kwakta Pholjang road and obstructed in discharging their law bound duty,” the FIR stated.

It added: “As such arrogant act of the personnel of 9th AR giving a chance to the accused Kuki militants to escape freely somewhere a safe zone for them.”