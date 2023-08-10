IMPHAL: A Meitei woman has reportedly filed an FIR at a women’s police station in Bishnupur district of Manipur alleging that she was gang-raped by a mob of Kuki miscreants on May 3.

According to the victim Meitei woman, she was gang-raped by Kuki miscreants, when she and few other people from the Meitei community, were trying to escape from Kuki-dominated Churachandpur district.

The FIR, which was filed on August 09 at the Bishnupur women’s police station has been forwarded to the Churachandpur police station in Manipur.

It may be mentioned here that a video of two Kuki women being paraded naked on the streets of a village in Kangpokpi district of Manipur by a mob of Meitei men on May 4 went viral on social media on July 19.

This video had shocked the entire country and the BJP governments – both at the Centre and in Manipur – being cornered by the opposition parties over the incident.

Notably, Manipur has been on the boil since May 3 after ethnic clashes broke out between the Kuki and Meitei communities in the state followed by large-scale violence.

Over 150 people have lost their lives in the ethnic clashes in Manipur thus far and thousands of others being displaced.