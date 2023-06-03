Imphal: Security forces and police during an Area Domination Operations in the hills and valley areas of Manipur, recovered a huge quantity of snatched weapons.

The operations, conducted under the watchful eye of Unmanned Aerial Vehicles and Quadcopters, have already yielded substantial results, with the retrieval of 40 weapons, including a majority of automatic firearms, mortars, ammunition, and other warlike stores.

The developments occurred on the concluding day of Union Home Minister Amit Shah’s four-day visit to Manipur.

Addressing a press conference, he emphasized the urgent need for miscreants to surrender their weapons to the police to establish lasting peace in the state.

Also Read: Assam SCERT scam: Two more RTI activists arrested

Minister Shah issued a stern warning, declaring that stringent action would be taken against individuals found in possession of weapons during the forthcoming combing operations to be conducted by the police.

Responding to the call for disarmament, the Manipur Police reported that a total of 140 weapons were voluntarily surrendered at various locations across the state on Friday.

Among the surrendered arsenal were an SLR 29, Carbine, AK, INSAS Rifle, INSAS LMG, .303 Rifle, 9mm pistol, .32 pistol, M16 rifle, smoke gun, tear gas, locally made pistol, stan gun, modified rifle, JVP, and a grenade launcher.

Also Read: Meghalaya: Garo Students’ Union seeks clarification on specific issues of roster system

The joint efforts of the Army, Assam Rifles, police, and CAPF, supported by modern surveillance technology, signify a crucial step towards the restoration the situation in Manipur.

The operations will continue in a carefully planned and executed manner to ensure the complete elimination of threats posed by armed individuals, sources said.