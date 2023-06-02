Manipur violence

IMPHAL: Incidents of firing or torching of houses by miscreants in Manipur are becoming rare.

This was claimed by the Manipur government on Friday (June 02).

The Manipur government stated that the state is slowly limping back to normalcy due to efforts made by the security agencies.

“Sporadic incidents of firing or torching of houses by miscreants are becoming rare now as coordinated effort is made by different security agencies,” the Manipur chief minister’s office (CMO) stated in a statement.

It may be mentioned here that the Army, Assam Rifles, central armed paramilitary forces (CAPFs) and local police are maintaining vigil in sensitive areas of Manipur.

Thus far, as many as 84 companies of central armed forces have been deployed in the state of Manipur to restore normalcy and peace.

“More companies are being deployed. Flag march and area domination exercises are being carried out widely,” the Manipur CMO stated.

Moreover, combing operations are being conducted across Manipur to recover snatched or stolen arms and ammunition.

As per sources, over 4000 weapons were looted by miscreants from armouries or outposts of different armed forces stationed in Manipur since the day large-scale violence broke out in the state.

On June 02, as many as 144 weapons and 11 magazines, that were stolen or snatched earlier, were returned to the authorities in Manipur.

On the other hand, the authorities are also holding meetings with village heads and civil society organisations in a bid to resolve the ongoing conflict and restore peace in the state.

With normalcy slowly returning to the violence ravaged state of Manipur, curfew has been relaxed in many parts.

In Imphal West, Imphal East, Bishnupur and Pherzawl districts of Manipur curfew has been relaxed for 12 hours a day.

Meanwhile, the curfew has been relaxed for 11 hours in Kangpokpi, 10 hours in Churachandpur and Chandel, eight hours in Jiribam and Tenugopal and seven hours in Thoubal and Kakching districts.

Notably, Manipur has been on the boil since May 3 after clashes broke out between two communities in state and subsequent large-scale violence.

According to the latest figures released by the Manipur government, at least 98 people were killed and 310 others sustained injuries due to the month-long violence.

Moreover, a total of 37,450 people are still taking shelter in as many as 272 relief camps set up across the state.

Altogether 4014 arson cases were reported from different parts of Manipur since May 3 – the day violence broke out in the state.