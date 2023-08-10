New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to respond today to the no-confidence motion presented by Opposition parties amidst the ongoing turmoil in Manipur.

In the last couple of days, the parliament has been immersed in an intense debate, with the Opposition alleging that the government is exacerbating divisions in Manipur.

The government has defended its actions stating that about strong focus on its welfare initiatives.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi in an address at the parliament questioned the Prime Minister’s absence from Manipur.

He said, “The Prime Minister’s absence from Manipur suggests a disassociation from India’s integral parts. Manipur has been fractured under your (BJP) leadership.”

Amit Shah, Union Home Minister, however, dismissed the no-confidence motion as a misguided attempt to “misinform the public.”

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh confirmed that the Prime Minister will be present in the Lok Sabha on Thursday to counter the no-confidence motion.

Earlier, the government had consented to deliberate on the Manipur violence matter on August 11, the final day of the Monsoon Session. However, opposition parties came up with disapproval of the date.

While the no-confidence motion is a crucial tool, the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) still has 331-member strength in the Lok Sabha. Reports claimed that they might “easily” weather the no-confidence vote.

The BJP itself commands 303 MPs in the Lower House, surpassing the 272 majority threshold.

On the other hand, the opposition parties under its new banner INDIA hold 144 MPs. Their number could rise to 152 if it secures the support of the BRS party’s nine votes.