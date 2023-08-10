Shillong: Chief Minister Conrad Sangma said that the Central Government is yet to make a decision regarding the students from Meghalaya who have been impacted by the unrest in Manipur.

He told reporters about the issue after a delegation met with the Union Health Minister and Union Agriculture Minister.

“We presented a proposal to both ministers, suggesting that students currently studying at RIIMS and CAU, Imphal, be given the opportunity to study for one year at facilities such as RIIMS in Shillong for medical studies or at the Barapani campus of CAU for agricultural studies,” he stated.

He said that even though the response from the ministers was positive, the final decision is pending.

He further added that a decision would come after discussions with the Home Minister and other Cabinet members.

“Both ministers expressed enthusiasm for the idea and assured us of a thorough review,” Sangma added.

Further speaking on the Manipur situation, Sangma said that there is a need for constructive and positive collaboration instead of a blame game.

“We are refraining from assigning blame. Our focus is on taking necessary actions. The situation is intricate and demands a deeper understanding of the underlying factors that influenced decisions,” he added.