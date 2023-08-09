Guwahati: Representatives of the Indigenous Tribal Leaders Forum (ITLF), an influential umbrella body of tribal groups in Manipur, met Union home minister Amit Shah in New Delhi on Wednesday.

“The meeting was held as a follow up of the appeal of the Union minister on August 5 to amicably resolve the issue of burial of the mortal remains of the victims of ethnic violence in Manipur,” ITLF spokesperson Ginza Vualzong said in a statement on Wednesday night.

The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) on Saturday invited ITLF for talks as fresh violence broke out in Manipur after the tribal group announced its plan to organise mass burial of Kuki-Zomi people killed in ethnic violence.

The burial plan was postponed for a week on August 3 after the Manipur high court ordered that the status quo should be maintained at the proposed burial site in Churachandpur district. Union Minister of State for Home Nityanand Rai also appealed to “all concerned to maintain peace and communal harmony”.

“On the request of the ITLF leaders, the land of the state industry department at Government Sericulture Farm may be allotted for the burial of the mortal remains of the victims, Shah assured that the land will only be utilized for a common public purpose in consultation with ITLF and other stakeholders,” Vualzong said.

“Shah also requested the delegation not to insist on carrying out the burial programme at the same venue, which falls within the conflict zone and identify an alternate location in consultation with the Churachandpur deputy commissioner and perform the burial at the earliest,” Vualzong also said.

The delegation assured that in view of the request by the union home minister, they will finalise an alternate location in consultation with the people.

“Taking note of the apprehensions of the residents of the hills on their safety and security, Shah assured that the deployment of the Central forces in the state will be further strengthened and reoriented to plug vulnerable gap areas.

The state force will operate under the direction of the state security advisor and in conjunction with the Central forces in the hill areas,” he said.

Necessary arrangements will also be made to facilitate transportation and identification of the bodies of victims of the clashes lying in Imphal to their respective hometowns.

“The Union minister also assured to facilitate early initiation of helicopter services for the residents of Churachandpur, Kangpokpi and Moreh to their preferred destination,” he also said.

Considering the difficulties being faced by the students’ community of the hill areas necessary steps will be taken to allow students to enrol in colleges in hill areas, transfer to universities outside the state and open student facilitation centres of Manipur University in Churachandpur and Kangpokpi.

While assuring that the condition of the prison inmates will be monitored regularly, the Union minister also assured that a separate office of the Justice Lamba Inquiry Commission will be set up in Churachandpur with immediate effect.

The Union minister also urged for cooperation and support of ITLF and the Kuki-Zo community in early disposal of the mortal remains of the victims of the ethnic clash, construction of pre0fabricated houses for the internally displaced persons and restoration of peace in the state to enable progress in the peace talks for resolving the long term issues of the community expeditiously, he added.